Update: 49ers star Deebo Samuel carted off field with ankle injury

SANTA CLARA --San Francisco versatile star Deebo Samuel was carted off the field Sunday after suffering an injury to his left ankle in the 2nd quarter of a contest against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The injury came on a 2nd-and-9 running play at the Tampa 43 with 5:10 left in the half. Samuel, who is used as both a running back and receiver, took a pitch and headed toward the sidelines.

But Tampa Bay's defense forced him to cut back to the inside where he was tackled by linebacker Anthony Nelson and several of his teammates. As Samuel was wrestled to the ground, his legs became twisted and bent. The 49ers star fumbled and remained on the ground, screaming in pain.

As his teammates gathered around him, Samuel was loaded onto a cart, his head in hands, tears in his eyes as the soldout crowd chanted "Deebo, Deebo, Deebo."

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Samuel didn't break any bones but likely sustained a high ankle injury that could sideline him for several weeks.

"It was definitely concerning on the field," defensive end Nick Bosa said. "It looked pretty bad. I hope that he's all right. He's tough as hell. He tried to walk off. I'm just hoping for the best."

Before the injury, Samuel had carried the ball 4 times and 21 yards including a 13-yard touchdown run to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead and caught 4 passes for 43 yards as San Francisco streamrolled to a 28-0 halftime lead.

It was the second straight week the 49ers have had a key offensive player go down with what looked like a serious injury after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot in the first quarter last week.