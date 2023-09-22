49ers sign Lynch, Shanahan to multi-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers are banking on keeping a good thing going by extending the contracts of general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The team is rewarding the two men for leading the team's recent success by signing both to multi-year contract extensions. Lynch and Shanahan joined the 49ers in February of 2017 and have overseen the team's ascension once again to postseason regulars.

The details of the extension were not disclosed.

Under their direction, the 49ers have won the NFC West division twice, reached the NFC Championship three times, and earned a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 22: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

The 49ers roster is currently an embarrassment of riches, filled with playmakers obtained both through the NFL Draft and through trades. Lynch is responsible for drafting All-Pros such as DL Nick Bosa, TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner and S Talanoa Hufanga, as well as late-round picks LB Dre Greelaw and QB Brock Purdy. Lynch also acquired players such as RB Christian McCaffrey and LT Trent Williams via trades.

In 2019, the first-time GM Lynch was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America while Shanahan was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News. Since 2019, San Francisco has the fourth-most wins in the league and second-most in the conference.

The 2023 season has seen the 49ers start out strong with a 3-0 record and the team is favored by most pundits to reach the Super Bowl again in the quest for a sixth Lombardi Trophy.