49ers release schedule of open practices during training camp

The San Francisco 49ers began priming their fans for the 2022 season by releasing the schedule of open practice dates for Training Camp 2022.

The team is offering slots to watch players during practice at its SAP Performance Center adjacent to Levi's Stadium for 11 dates beginning the first on July 27. Tickets cost $5 with the proceeds to benefit the 49ers Foundation. Season ticket holders can buy tickets starting Thursday while general sales will begn on July 18.

The San Francisco 49ers huddle during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 30, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

One of the open practices on August 7th will feature an annual remembrance honoring the late 49ers legend Dwight Clark and raise awareness for people with ALS and their families. Another practice will be featured on the NFL Network on July 30.

Tickets can be purchased at 49ers.com/camp

49ers open practices:

All times are approximately 10:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. PT. Dates and times are subject to change.

Wednesday, July 27

Thursday, July 28

Saturday, July 30 (Back Together Saturday/NFL Network)

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 3

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

Sunday, August 7 (Dwight Clark 87 Day)

Tuesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 10

Free parking will be available at Red Lot 1 and will open at 9 a.m., a little over one hour prior to the beginning of practice. Complimentary shuttle buses will run between Red Lot 1 and the SAP Performance Facility. Although there will be no sale of concessions, water stations will be available and fans are permitted to bring their own snacks.