49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spotted filming John Deere ad in San Francisco's Bernal Heights

It seems like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already found a new job in the offseason.

Fans need not be concerned -- Purdy's contract runs through next year -- but he is trading his uniform for a vest and a plaid long sleeve shirt for his new gig.

Purdy was spotted on a commercial shoot in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood Thursday morning alongside 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz. A massive John Deere tractor was unloaded off a flatbed truck and parked steps away from Bernal Heights Park, the cityscape in the background.

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say:



Spotted Brock Purdy behind the wheel of a massive @JohnDeere (tractor?) in the streets of San Francisco today



Oh yeah, and Colton Mckivitz too. @vernKPIX @mattblively @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ubNbKFjcZ6 — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) February 22, 2024

Crewmembers told a member of the KPIX team that the shoot was for a digital commercial for John Deere that is set to debut on social media in the next couple of weeks.

Purdy appeared in an Instagram video late last year on fiancée Jenna Brandt's family farm operating a John Deere combine. Brandt captioned the video "Wrapping up harvest '23."

In addition to the latest commercial for John Deere, Purdy appears to have inked a number of sponsorships in recent months, including with Toyota. Purdy also appeared in an Alaska Airlines ad.