Niner Faithful energized for 49ers taking on Eagles in NFC Championship game

SANTA CLARA – Excitement is building for the 49er Faithful as Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles gets closer.

Rey Peña and Ken Guanga said this team means everything to them. The two super fans were at Levi's Stadium as the team prepares.

"49ers are life!" said Peña. "We're all family for the 49ers."

Peña told KPIX 5 he can't wait for this Sunday when the Niners take on the Eagles, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

"I'm on cloud nine," said Peña. "Very excited. Very, very happy. Nervous. We've got two more games to win. But I'm very excited about that our team is at this point."

Peña is this season's 49er Fan of the Year. He's so dedicated to the Niners that he even had a special 49ers prosthetic eye made to represent his team.

"I was diagnosed with cancer at 30 years old," said Peña. "Had to have it removed before it spread to both my eyes. And the first thing I asked for before I had my regular eye made was that I needed a 49er eye made."

Guanga could be called the 49ers tailgate party leader. He even got Bay Area's Niner Gang rapper E40 to tailgate with them!

"I go around to tailgates and I film everyone basically having fun," said Guanga. "I put all the tailgates into one video. I'm trying to prove to everybody we are the best fanbase in the world. And we have the most exciting tailgates there is."

Both Peña and Guanga said the chances of the 49ers winning the Super Bowl at 100%

"When the 49ers win, my voice is going to be gone," said Peña. "It's an excitement like no other."

"I see tears going down everyone's eyes when we win this!" said Guanga. "That's how it usually is for the Faithful."

The team will be heading to Philadelphia Friday afternoon. Fans will also be out at Levi's Stadium to cheer them on and send them off.