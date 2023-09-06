49ers, Nick Bosa reportedly agree on record 5-year $170 million extension
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly come to an agreement with holdout defensive end Nick Bosa that would make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter first reported on the deal in a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
