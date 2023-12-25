49ers beatdown by Ravens stings but Faithful stay hopeful

SANTA CLARA -- A tough loss to a tough team made for a tough end to Christmas for the San Francisco 49ers.

"This sucks so bad. I came up from Bakersfield to come to the game and this a heartbreaker," said Niners fan Brooks Anderson.

"It's rough. It's heartbreaking but I'll be a faithful for life," said Anthony Robison.

Coming into the day hopes were high as the Niners looked to take down the Baltimore Ravens.

Thousands of people made a day of it, coming out to Levi's Stadium early to tailgate.

"We started tailgating earlier and so now we're here with all the fam. It's like the best Christmas ever," said Lakisha Russell.

"Yeah, we've just been grilling, enjoying drinks, having a good time," said Fernando Sanchez.

That energy carried into the stadium for kickoff but quickly drained as the 49ers fell behind. Still fans held onto hope through the game that the team could make a comeback.

Even though it didn't end the way they hoped many told us the loss doesn't leave them deflated.

"We've got to run the ball. Like we got away from our whole game plan tonight trying to throw the ball and that's where I think the mistakes we made for sure. But we'll be ready next time definitely," said Jerremi Clark.

"We're faithful to the Bay. We're not going nowhere. One game can't hurt us. We good," said Ariesa Griffin.