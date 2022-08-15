49ers Foundation hosts 'Players for a Purpose' fundraiser for Bay Area youth

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers gathered on the field at Levi's Stadium Sunday evening not to play ball but for a special cause: to tackle education and empowerment for Bay Area youth.

The fundraising dinner in the end zone is the only event during the year where the entire team roster is present.

49ers players took part in a friendly Family Feud-style game on stage, helped auction off exclusive packages and met with fans one-on-one.

The mission of this fifth annual kickoff event was to raise money to help tens of thousands of young people.

"Coming off Friday night's game -- to have them all show up and show out on a Sunday after practice and give their time and give back -- it really shows the commitment to being champions on the field and champions in the community as well," said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman.

Football greats including Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens and new starting quarterback Trey Lance sat with guests as did coaches, team executives and owners.

"I'm most proud that it's for young people. I'm very passionate about that. I think young people are our future," said defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

Armstead grew up in the Sacramento area.

"I went to a lot of camps growing up, a lot of Kings players I was able to meet throughout the years and be inspired by," he added.

Since 1991, the 49ers Foundation has raised more than $50 million and invested it in various community programs, including STEM classes and health and wellness services.

"This past off-season I was able to do my first flag football camp which was pretty special, just being around them, being able to touch them," said linebacker Fred Warner. "Whatever questions they do ask they're usually something funny, I don't know, probably asking me to do the 'griddy' or something. But the message I always try to give back to them is to dream big."

Sunday's event raised $760,000, outdoing last year's total of more than $650,000.