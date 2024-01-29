49ers fans spill into Mission District streets after dramatic win

49ers fans spilled out onto the streets in San Francisco's Mission District after their team won the NFC Championship on Sunday evening as hundreds converged at 24th Street and Treat Avenue to dance and wave 49ers flags.

The vibe wasn't all positive though. A couple of fights broke out in the crowd, leading San Francisco police to rush in and break them up. Officers detained two young men in one incident. But the celebration was otherwise pretty peaceful.

Earlier in the evening, many fans watched the game in sports bars and restaurants. About 100 fans packed Rudi's Sport Bar on 16th Street, near Valenica Street. The atmosphere felt like a mini Levi's Stadium with fans chanting and screaming "Go Niners!"

Die-hard 49ers fan Matthew Dick of Novato brought his whole family there to watch the game.

"There is absolutely optimism. And everyone is feeling it. The energy is amazing," said Dick.

But it was a story of two halves. The Detroit Lions got off to a fast start. At one point, their fans were celebrating a 17-point lead.

49er's fans got quiet and nervous.

"There's a lot of game left and we all have high hopes," said Dick during halftime.

"It's like, what are we doing? We're better than that. And it's in our house," complained frustrated 49ers fan Zachery Arellano.

But things turned around in the second half. The Niners scored and got closer. The fans got their energy back and got loud. When the 49ers came back to tie the game, fans in Rudi's Sports Bar erupted in joy.

"It's a release. It's a lot of screaming and celebrating and high fiving. It's a huge release," said Dick.

As the 49ers went on to take the lead, fans went wild in the bar. Strangers became quick friends, hugging, high fiving and jumping up and down.

Lions fans were disappointed.

"This is typical Lions. Even when you're up 40 points, you're still going to lose," said Lions fan Matthew Gabe.

49ers fans know that feeling well losing on the same stage in the previous two years. But this year, they are moving on to the Super Bowl.

"That was the best game I've ever seen. That was incredible. I can't wait to go to the Super bowl. That was Amazing," said Dick.