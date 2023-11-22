49ers fans head to Seattle to cheer team on against the Seahawks

While SFO was full of holiday travelers Wednesday, some flyers were headed to Seattle to participate in a different kind of gathering.

Martin Lopez and his buddies are ready for the Niners' game against the Seahawks Thanksgiving night.

They came to SFO dressed head to toe in 49ers gear for their flight up to Seattle Wednesday night, aiming to immediately take over the town when they land.

"We've got to show up because I mean, I've been to Seattle before and their fans they're pretty loud. But we got to show up and help our team out," said fan Sergio Franco.

Martin's brother Jaime was also along for the trip. He said he couldn't think of a better way of spending Thanksgiving than cheering on his team.

"I feel like it's very important to travel with the team, just to be there to support them. Because you can obviously feel the energy they give off to the fans and the fans give it back off to them," he said.

Not every 49ers fan is lucky enough to be heading to the game for the holiday. George Kumar and his family are heading to Las Vegas to meet up with relatives.

But he said that didn't stop him from wearing his best Niners gear to the airport, and of course making plans to watch the game from the comfort of their living room.

"So that should be a pretty good trip, I think, if the Niners win. But it'll be nice to see the family as well," said Kumar.

Both George and Martin are looking to see the 49ers in this year's Super Bowl. They hope showing up for their team both from the stands and from the couch on Turkey Day will help the Niners get there.

"Gotta be out there. Hopefully hype up the team. Hopefully that gives them more confidence to keep going man," said Lopez.