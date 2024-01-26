49ers fan remembers getting unusual souvenir after Thanksgiving game loss to Seahawks

There is no shortage of 49ers faithful around the Bay Area. During playoff time, the faithful amp up their fandom, wearing red and gold showing pride in their team.

Ravi Sunku is one of those fans. He also has been a season ticket holder at Levi's Stadium for 10 years since it opened.

"My family and I own a couple of tickets right by the visitors tunnel. Great seats! And I've had a chance to see Tom Brady walk through and J.J. Watt," Sunku said.

He's had a lot of fun moments cheering on the Niners through the ups and downs, including being in the stands for a very memorable Thanksgiving Day Game.

"We were there, the first season when the 49ers played the Seahawks. The [Thanksgiving] game we lost," he explained.

Sunku is referring to the 49ers 2014 Thanksgiving Day loss to Seattle. After the game, then Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman famously celebrated the win on the 50-yard line at Levi's Stadium, feasting on a Thanksgiving Day dinner with his teammates.

There was one moment though, that made that loss sting a little less.

"Richard Sherman threw a game ball and my son caught the ball. And this is the Thanksgiving day game ball [from] 2014," Sunku said, showing the ball.

While it was not the best outing for the team that day, it did provide a fun memory for Ravi and his son. They are memories they've enjoyed building brick by brick

"I do have my family brick at Levi's. I've been a season ticket holder since their inaugural season," Sunku said.

He will be at Levi's for Sunday's game and told KPIX he wouldn't miss it. He's hoping he'll be making that trip to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to cheer on the team.