49ers Faithful cheer team's second-straight NFC West win

By Da Lin

CBS San Francisco

PLEASANTON -- The 49ers continue to stack up wins and that is fueling fans who are full of optimism.

KPIX caught up with lifelong 49ers fan Jeff Brugaletta in his Pleasanton garage as he cheered a Nick Bosa sack on his TV screen.

RELATED: 49ers blast past Cardinals 45-29

"We're a big football family and it's our religion," Brugaletta said.

A religion and a way of life. We first met Jeff and his wife Carrie -- a die-hard Bengals fan -- back in October.

The two love birds held their wedding ceremony outside Levi's Stadium when the 49ers hosted the Bengals.

"I pull for her team more than she pulls for my team but we're coming around, we're coming around," Jeff said. "Happy wife, happy life!"

With three regular season games remaining, loyal fans are counting down to the postseason.

"The goal is the Super Bowl. It's game-by-game but the ultimate goal is the Super Bowl and get there and win it this time," said South Bay superfan Jesse Mendez.

Mendez and about 30 friends cheered on the team at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

He spoke via Zoom on Sunday afternoon as the game was getting underway.

"It's amazing, man. It's about 85 percent 49ers fans here. It's a sea of red. (The Arizona Cardinals fans) were supposed to do a white-out with their white jerseys and that didn't work out for them. So we're all here, repping the Niners," Mendez said.

Those who couldn't travel with the team met at local sports bars.

"I miss this. During COVID, staying at home and watching from home -- it's not the same," said fan Ray Chao, watching the game with friends at Jack's Brewing Company in Fremont.

A win for the Niners turned out to be a nice win for Jack's Brewing. Owner Brian Sparling said the sports bar and restaurant had a good crowd despite some rain.

"The 49ers, when they do really well, people stay longer. So, for us, it's really a big win to have them doing amazing," Sparling said.

As for Brugaletta, a Super Bowl on top of marrying the love of his life would make this the best season ever.

"I think we're going to do it, I really do," Brugaletta said.

Da Lin is an award-winning journalist at KPIX 5 News.

December 17, 2023

