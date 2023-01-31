49ers DC DeMeco Ryans reportedly becoming head coach of Houston Texans

SANTA CLARA – San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will become the next head coach of the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

Sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Ryans has reached an agreement on a six-year deal to coach the Texans. Houston finished the season with a 3-13-1 record, at the bottom of the AFC South.

Ryans spent the last two seasons leading San Francisco's top-ranked defense, which led the NFL this season by allowing just 300.6 yards a game. The 49ers were also second in the league against the run, while Houston's run defense was the league's worst.

Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a six-year deal, per sources. Texans have their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/1CvFSLvZY5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal comes less than a day after Ryans had his second meeting with the Texans on Monday and less than two days after the 49ers lost in Sunday's NFC Championship game. Rapoport said that Ryans had emerged as the Texans' top choice for the head coaching gig.

The #Texans and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans could meet as soon as this afternoon after he handles his SF responsibilities. If all goes well, a hire could be finalized Tuesday or Wednesday, sources say. Their top candidate all along, it appears a homecoming is on its way to happening. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

Ryans has had a long history with the Texans organization, being drafted by Houston as a linebacker in 2006. During his six seasons with the Texans, Ryans was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to two Pro Bowls.

After Houston, Ryans finished out his playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryans joined the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's staff in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach, making his way up to inside linebackers coach the following year.

Ryans became defensive coordinator in 2021, replacing Robert Saleh, who became the head coach of the New York Jets.