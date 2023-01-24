49ers Charles Omenihu arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

SAN JOSE -- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge following an argument with his girlfriend.

San Jose police said officers responded to the 300 block of Santana Row to investigate a domestic violence incident at 4:39 p.m. Monday.

The officers were met at the residence door by an adult female who told them that her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument.

The officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the woman who was complaining of pain to her arm. She declined any medical attention at the time officers were conducting the investigation.

The officers also contacted Omenihu at the scene. He gave a statement and was cooperative. Based on the victim's statement and the complaint of pain, Omenihu was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

In addition, an emergency protective restraining order was sought and obtained for the woman.

Omenihu, who suffered an oblique strain in Sunday's playoff win against the Cowboys and is listed day-to-day for Sunday's NFC Championship game, was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

The 49ers issued the following statement: "We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.