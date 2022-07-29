NFL announces ticket sales for 49ers-Cardinals Monday night game at Estadio Azteca

49ers Faithful counting down the days until the start of the 2022 season

MEXICO CITY -- Tickets for a Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will begin next month, the National Football League announced Friday.

NFL Mexico and Grupo Financiero Banorte announced tickets for November 21 game will begin on August 16 for Banorte customers, with general admission tickets going on sale on August 18.

The cost of tickets will range from 990 pesos to 9,000 pesos ($42 - $442). Sales will only be held online at the Ticketmaster Mexico page. No tickets will be sold at the stadium.

It will be the tenth NFL game at the iconic stadium known as "el templo de fútbol Mexicano," which can challenge visiting players as it sits 7,200 feet above sea level. The last NFL game at the Azteca was in 2019 when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Charges 24-17

The game will also be a rematch of the first NFL regular season game played outside the United States between the 49ers and Cardinals, also on the Estadio Azteca's field, in 2005. That game drew the NFL's highest game attendance at the time with 103,467 spectators. Renovations to the Azteca have since reduced the stadium's capacity to 87,523.

The November 21 game will be treated as a home game for the Cardinals. It is one of five NFL games to be played overseas in 2022, including the first-ever regular-season game in Germany on November 13 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Three other games will be played in London: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on October 2, New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers on October 9, and Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30.

15 years ago today, the @49ers and @AZCardinals played the first-ever international regular season game in Mexico City. @nflmx (Oct. 2, 2005) pic.twitter.com/y1KcitKDlt — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) October 2, 2020

The 49ers have played two other regular-season games overseas; both of them in London's Wembley Stadium in 2010 and 2013.