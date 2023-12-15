Petaluma family shows love for 49ers with holiday display

PETALUMA – The 49er Faithful show their love for their team in many ways. But one North Bay family has found a very Christmassy way to show that they are die-hard fans.

On the lawn of the Caamano's northeast Petaluma home, one can fine many 49er legends. It all started with the recreation of the "The Catch".

Matt Caamano, the creator said, "Dwight is one of my favorite ones. I free handed it and it turned out great. I love it. I love it."

49ers themed holiday display outside the Caamano home in Petaluma. CBS

Caamano is the artist behind this 49er-themed winter wonderland. He creates each board by hand, an idea that came to him from a lesson he was teaching his 6th grade class.

While he does a lot of the work, this has become a family tradition and his daughter is one of his best little helpers.

Caamano said, "Last winter really wrecked the boards. There was paint that was faded so my driveway had all of the boards lined up and she was out there with a paint brush for a couple of hours or so and it was really special. It was really nice. I really enjoyed that moment with her."

Caamano has the full support from his family including his wife who's also a huge 49er fan.

"He's created a little bit of Christmas magic. I love this," Jenn Caamano said. "I am the constant reminder and nudge every year as it gets closer to December. What board are you going to do this year? Are you ready to do a board?"

The love for the 49ers runs deep in the Caamano family. Matt and Jenn's children all have middle names related to the team. Montana, Joe and Clark.

And this is a way for them to share their love for the 49ers with the community.

While they don't want to jinx a thing, the Caamanos are thinking this maybe the 49ers' year.

Matt said, "Everyone is behind this team. They are strong. They got all the weapons and it's going to be hard to beat them."

Jenn adds, "We've also wanted Matt to do the Lombardi trophies so hopefully he has to make six next year instead of five, so we'll see."

The Caamanos said there is plenty of room for more players. Tom Rathman tops the to-do list, along with Roger Craig and Fred Warner.