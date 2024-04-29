4-year-old girl kidnapped in Redwood City found safe after police chase; father arrested

A 4-year-old Southern California girl was found and reunited with her mother in "a matter of minutes" on Saturday in Redwood City after the mother flagged down deputies saying the child had been kidnapped, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"The time between our deputies being flagged down and the reunification was a matter of minutes, not hours," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a text.

The child's mother, who lives in the Pacoima neighborhood in Los Angeles, flagged down the deputies Saturday afternoon in Redwood City saying the father had just kidnapped the child, Spiker said in a statement. Deputies were told the suspect was last seen with the child leaving the Budget Inn in the 2500 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City, Spiker said.

As it happened, Atherton police at 4 p.m. had asked sheriff's deputies to help pursue a vehicle suspected of making traffic infractions. Deputies allegedly learned the description matched the vehicle from the Atherton pursuit.

San Mateo County Public Safety Communications put out a countywide broadcast to all neighboring law enforcement agencies. Atherton police officers and sheriff's deputies pursued the vehicle on El Camino Real until the suspect stopped back in the parking lot of the Budget Inn, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later without incident. The child was uninjured and returned to the care of her mother, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, Marco Misael Antonio Perezreyes, 25, of Pacoima, was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of kidnapping, child endangerment, false imprisonment, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, and reckless evading, the sheriff's office said.