4 teens arrested in Bay Area crime spree targeting over 50 commercial businesses

Police in Oakland on Wednesday provided details in the arrests of four teenage suspects who are connected with more than 50 commercial burglaries and robberies targeting businesses across the Bay Area.

Information regarding the crimes were made public at a press conference held by the Oakland Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Police noted that the department has seen a rise in commercial burglaries and robberies since January of this year. Detectives determined a group of underage individuals were committing the crimes in East Oakland, stealing cash registers from some businesses and targeting others in armed robberies.

Police said the latest burst of criminal activity happened on May 29, when the youths committed at least a half-dozen commercial burglaries and robberies along Hegenberger Rd., International Blvd., and MacArthur Blvd. between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. In total, the four teens are thought to be responsible for more than 30 commercial burglaries and armed robberies in Oakland, as well as more than 20 additional commercial burglaries and robberies in surrounding Bay Area cities.

Police announced on Wednesday that all four teenage suspects, who are 17 years old, were arrested by the Oakland Police Department and have been charged of multiple crimes by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. The suspects are currently being held in the Alameda County Juvenile Hall.

Police did not say when the teens were taken into custody or provide specifics on the charges they were facing.

"While we have seen a decrease in the overall number of violent crimes identified, our work is far from complete," Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. "I'm grateful to our community members and law enforcement partners, who play a pivotal role in partnering with OPD in our pursuit to make Oakland safer. I also want to thank our officers for their commitment and dedication to continuing the work."

The department additionally announced the early May arrest of an adult suspect in connection with several involved in home invasion robberies that happened in April.

Police said the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Oakland resident Derrick Behrens, was responsible for four home invasion robberies targeting residences in Oakland's Highland Park neighborhood that occurred between April 12 and April 30 of this year. Behrens was safely taken into custody on May 5 after a search warrant executed at Behrens' residence led to the recovery of multiple items of evidence connected to the robberies. The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, resulting in charges against Behrens.