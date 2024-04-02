4 suspects arrested for multiple storage unit burglaries in San Jose

Four people suspected of burglaries at multiple storage businesses in San Jose were arrested last week, police said Tuesday.

San Jose police said burglary detectives began an investigation following an attempted burglary in December at a storage unit business on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. in the West San Carlos neighborhood. A man forced his way into two storage units but did not steal any items and immediately fled the area, police said.

Detectives discovered the same man was connected to at least two other storage facility burglaries in January and February and three other people were also responsible for the burglaries in which nearly $400,000 in property was stolen, police said.

The four suspects were identified as San Jose residents Ricky Lartigue, 43; Frank Torres, 44; Monique Lartigue, 45; and Milpitas resident Andrew Fernandez, 19. Detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for their homes in San Jose and Milpitas and on March 27, officers arrested all four suspects in Milpitas.

(L-R) Ricky Lartigue, Frank Torres, Monique Lartigue, and Andrew Fernandez San Jose Police Department

During the execution of the search warrants, officers found property belonging to the burglary victims with a value of over $60,000, including several guitars and other musical equipment, police said. Other stolen property discovered not related to the storage unit burglaries included a loaded semi-automatic pistol, a high-capacity magazine, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, and illegal narcotics, police said.

The four suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for on charges of burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, vandalism, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone who has had their storage unit burglarized or has information about the cases was asked to contact Detective Roberson #3658 of the San José Police Department Financial Crimes Burglary Unit via email: 3658@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4401.