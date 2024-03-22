4 of 8 suspects arrested in connection with Tracy jewelry heist

Four of eight suspects accused of robbing a jewelry store of more than $100,000 in merchandise inside a Tracy mall Thursday were arrested, police said.

The Tracy Police Department's Communications Center received reports at 2:25 p.m. of a robbery that was in progress at Don Roberto Jewelers located inside the West Valley Mall.

Eight looters wearing face masks allegedly entered the store, used hammers to smash glass displays and fled with approximately $150,000 in jewelry.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a stolen white BMW SUV with four of the robbers involved in a solo crash near the east entrance of the mall near Corral Hollow Road.

The suspects who were involved in the crash attempted to flee on foot, which resulted in the Stockton Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responding to assist in a search of the area.

Trevion Williams, 21, of Bay Point, Jamary Barnes, 23, of Hayward, Jayden Barnes, 19, of Richmond, and Eric Anderson, 21, of Antioch, were located during the search and detained.

The other four suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Steele with the Tracy Police Department at Kenneth.Steele@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6660 or Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.