4 injured after car careens into Clay St apartment building igniting fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Four people were injured Friday night when a car careened into a 3-story San Francisco apartment building, severing a gas line and igniting a fire.

San Francisco fire officials said crews responded to reports of the crash and blaze in the 1500 block of Clay St. in the city's Nob Hil neighborhood at 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they began to assist the injured and battle the flames. In 27 minutes the fire was contained and prevented from spreading to other buildings in the densely populated neighborhood.

The fire was declared under control at 11:12 p.m.

Four people suffered injuries. Two were treated for serious injuries while two others suffered minor injuries. Fire officials have not said if the injured were in the vehicle or the building.

The Red Cross was assisting 15 residents displaced by the blaze.

No other details were available Saturday morning.