4 injured, 2 seriously, in head-on collision on Mount Saint Helena

NAPA COUNTY -- Four people were injured -- including two who suffered major injuries and had to be airlifted to an area hospital -- after a head-on collision on Mount Saint Helena Wednesday morning.

According to the CHP's Golden Gate Division, the CHP helicopter was called to the crash Wednesday to medivac one of the more seriously injured crash victims. Napa County Fire, Cal Fire, the Napa office of the CHP, the Calistoga Fire Department, and an American Medical Response ambulance also responded to the collision between what appeared to be a silver Prius and a pick-up truck.

The CHP Golden Gate Division Facebook account posted photos and information about the crash.

Napa injury collision on Mount Saint Helena in Napa County. CHP Golden Gate Division

The ambulance transported two patients to the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa while a Calstar air ambulance and the CHP helicopter took the two patients with major injuries to Santa Rosa Memorial.

There was no additional information on the crash. The Napa CHP office will be investigating this incident.