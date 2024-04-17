4 displaced by backyard fire that spread to San Jose home; 2 hospitalized with unrelated injuries

Emergency crews in San Jose who were called to a medical emergency at a residence downtown Tuesday night discovered a backyard fire that spread to neighboring properties, including a home.

According to San Jose Fire officials, dispatch received an emergency medical services call at 10:40 from the 200 block of Oak St. A subsequent call reported a fire minutes later.

Arriving crews upgraded the call to a full-first alarm response at 10:45 p.m., with a second alarm called two minutes later, San Jose Fire said.

Crews reported that the fire began in the backyard of a home on the 200 block of Oak St., and then spread to the backyard of the neighboring home on the same block before moving to a house on the 800 block of Locust St.

Firefighters are completing a second-alarm assignment at a residential structure fire on Locust St. Vine St is closed at W Virginia St.



Please use caution around personnel and equipment. ⁦@SJPD_PIO⁩ ⁦@PGE4Me⁩ pic.twitter.com/TGfg7VqXpm — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 17, 2024

Crews were able to bring the fire under control shortly before 1 a.m. Four residents from the home on Locust St. that became involved were displaced.

Fire officials noted that the two residents from the initial call who were transported to an area hospital for treatment were not injured in the fire. Officials did not say what the medical emergency was or how the people were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.