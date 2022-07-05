4 critically injured in crash in San Francisco's Inner Sunset
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A collision involving pedestrians in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood has left four people critically injured, according to the neighborhood's supervisor.
Police responded to the crash near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in San Francisco Monday evening shortly after 5:50 p.m.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert shortly after 6 p.m. advising people to stay out of the area and expect traffic.
The SFMTA Twitter account reported that a Muni-involved collision at the intersection had led to the 7 Haight bus being rerouted around the area.
San Francisco police said arriving officers found several injured parties. Police rendered aid and summoned paramedics, who arrived on scene and transported three injured parties to local hospitals with unknown injuries, police said.
Police said officers are on scene and actively investigating this incident.
San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar tweeted that four people were in critical condition after the crash, saying one car car rammed a second vehicle, hitting multiple people waiting at the bus stop.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.
