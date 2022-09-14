4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region

SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.

Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.

There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department sent out a community alert -- "Santa Rosa Fire has responded to multiple reports of odors of gas, gas leaks, fire alarms as well as stuck elevators. No reports of any injuries related to the quake at this time."

Santa Rosa 4.4 earthquake, September 13, 2022. U.S. Geological Survey

The quake hit along the Rogers Creek Fault and people across the North Bay region and as far south as San Francisco and Daly City.

Several residents tweeted that they received phone alerts through the state moments before the temblor hit.

Um this just happened. I dove under my kitchen table. No shakes. I'm a little freaked out/confused/what just happened. @USGS_Quakes (I am signed up for ShakeAlert) #earthquake #california #what pic.twitter.com/zleYse7w9e — Sarah Stierch 🔥💁🏻‍♀️ 🌻 (@Sarah_Stierch) September 14, 2022

Shout out to the California Earthquake Early Warning system. I got an alert and about 45 seconds later there was a 4.6 quake in Santa Rosa. Those 45 seconds could have been life saving. @Cal_OES @earthquakeBot @Caltech — 🌴 Treehop 🌴 **In NorCal** (@TwitchTreehop) September 14, 2022

Many on social media posted of feeling a pair of jolts within seconds of each other.

On Twitter, Shaun Moran said, "I'm in Santa Rosa and felt 2 earthquakes about 30 seconds apart. It was loud and shock really good. Things fell off of shelves. Live near downtown."

Ambersonian tweeted: "Dude. I'm no earthquake rookie but that felt WAY bigger. I guess because the epicenter was here in Santa Rosa it felt extra nuts. Plus the aftershock was ridiculous. Phew. Whatta rush."

Lesa Tanner tweeted: "We felt the earthquake and the aftershock in Graton. Felt like something slamming into my house. Everything rattled but nothing fell."

Tammy Hunter Beasley tweeted: "Oh my god - my entire house just felt like it cracked. It shook. Mirrors and pictures came off walls. Son was hiding in my bed. Literally right under my house"

Sarah Shaboon tweeted: "Wow! We def felt those 2 solid earthquakes. My cat is a little unsettled right now. My adrenaline is pumping cause I went into momma protection mode. Thankfully they were very short (but mighty) quakes. My kids were then thought it was kinda cool. They've never felt one b4."

Motorists even felt the shaker.

Malinalli Lopez posted: "I was driving and my car started shaking really badly, not a good feeling. A good reminder of the power of mother nature."



