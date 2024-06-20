4.3 mile section of Highway 1 reopens after 2023 landslide

A 4.3-mile stretch of state Highway 1 at Paul's Slide near Lucia in Monterey County will reopen to drivers on Sunday, according to Caltrans.

The section of the highway has been closed since Jan. 14, 2023, when 500,000 cubic yards of dirt and debris collapsed onto the roadway.

Caltrans director Tony Tavares said clearing the landslide was challenging because of ongoing movement of the material, but recent favorable conditions allowed the slide to be cleared faster than expected.

"The completion of repairs and the reopening of a 4.3-mile section of this scenic byway will begin to restore some normalcy for business owners and residents in the area," Tavares said. He thanked the local community for its patience and support.

The slide had prevented direct access to residents along the stretch, including Lucia and the New Camaldoli Hermitage monastery, who had to rely on traffic controls and limited travel hours to reach their homes.

Drivers will still experience some intermittent traffic controls at Paul's Slide as crews continue to remove debris.

A 6.8-mile stretch of Highway 1 is still closed at Regent's Slide, at Big Creek Bridge. That slide is expected to be cleared by this fall, which will allow unrestricted access between Cambria and Carmel.

The new southern turnaround point on Highway 1 starting Sunday will be just south of the Vicente Creek Bridge and the northern turnaround point will remain at Lime Creek.

The cost of clearing the debris at Paul's Slide was $60 million, according to Caltrans. The contractor was Arroyo Grande-based Papich Construction Company Inc.