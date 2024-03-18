30 vehicle break-ins reported in Petaluma over the weekend; suspects sought

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in Petaluma are seeking suspects after more than 30 vehicle break-ins were reported in the North Bay community over the weekend.

Starting around 6 p.m. Saturday and continuing into the night, officers said they began receiving multiple reports of "window smash" auto burglaries in locations throughout the city.

Locations where the break-ins took place include the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, St. Vincent de Paul High School, Capri Creek Apartments and the Sheraton Hotel. Police said that similar auto burglary sprees have taken place in neighboring jurisdictions.

Police offered multiple tips for drivers to help prevent break-ins, including keeping valuables out of plain sight, parking in well-lit areas, using anti-theft devices and to park in areas with security cameras, if possible.

Anyone who may have information about the suspects or who may have surveillance footage of the break-ins are urged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.