3 hospitalized after separate San Francisco shootings in Bayview, Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating separate shootings in the Bayview and Potrero Hill neighborhoods that injured two men and a woman Wednesday, according to authorities.

SFPD shooting investigation (SFPD)

The two men were struck by gunfire in the city's Bayview District on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue, where the victims were in some sort of physical altercation with two suspects that escalated into shots being fired, according to police.

The victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspects, a man and a woman, fled in a white sedan and remain at large. Police have not released detailed descriptions of them.

Later Wednesday night, a 31-year-old woman was injured in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 25th and Connecticut streets and sent the woman to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not made an arrest in the case and did not release any description of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.