3 vehicles set afire in separate incidents in San Francisco's Tenderloin District

Police in San Francisco responded to three unoccupied vehicle fires in the Tenderloin on Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the department.

At 5:13 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Ellis Street and discovered an unoccupied vehicle engulfed in flames. Then at 5:17 a.m., another unoccupied vehicle was found set ablaze in the 400 block of Eddy Street. San Francisco Fire extinguished both blazes and no one was injured, according to police.

Then at 5:41 a.m., a vehicle on fire was reported in the 300 block of Jones Street. By the time police arrived, SF Fire had already extinguished the blaze.

Police are not saying whether or not these incidents are related, and all three fires are under investigation. Anyone who may have information helpful to these cases is encouraged to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.