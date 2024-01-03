3 vehicles burn during sideshow in Vallejo

Alameda County takes initial step to banning spectators at sideshows

Three cars caught fire early Sunday morning during a sideshow in Vallejo.

Police received multiple calls at 2:43 a.m. regarding a sideshow at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street.

Callers reported up to 200 cars were participating, with individuals shooting firearms and setting off fireworks.

Arriving officers saw the sideshow, as well as three vehicles engulfed in flames. With help from the Solano County Sheriff's Office, Vallejo police disrupted the sideshow while the Vallejo Fire Department extinguished the fires.

Police said no one was arrested and no vehicles were towed, other than the ones that burned.

Police want to remind people participating in sideshow activities in Vallejo can result in their vehicle being impounded for 30 days and incurring various fees totaling approximately $2,589.

Not only can the people inside the vehicles be arrested for participating in the sideshow, but spectators can be arrested as well.