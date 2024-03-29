3 suspects arrested in Oakland Estuary burglary case

Three suspects who live on boats in the Oakland Estuary were arrested Thursday in connection with the burglary of a maritime business nearby, according to authorities.

Police said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Oakland Police Department Marine Unit and Criminal Investigation Division Burglary Unit. On March 13, a maritime business on the 1300 block of Embarcadero was burglarized. The business provided responding officers video that showed the break-in and the suspects involved.

Officers from the Marine Unit recognized the burglary suspects from the video as individuals living on boats in the Oakland Estuary. On Thursday, the Marine Unit worked with the Burglary Unit to serve two search warrants on two associated vessels in the estuary.

Oakland Estuary burglary investigation. Oakland Police Department

Officers recovered items taken in the theft from the business and arrested three individuals for burglary. Police will present the case to the Alameda District Attorney's Office for charging.

The incident and other ongoing thefts in and around the Oakland Estuary remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951.