3 San Francisco residents accused of retail thefts at Peninsula Target stores

Two women and one man from San Francisco were arrested over the weekend in connection with at least two retail thefts at Target stores on the Peninsula, authorities said.

According to San Mateo Police, officers were called to the Target on Bridgepointe Parkway around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on reports of a theft in progress. Employees told police that a man and woman were caught concealing items in a suitcase, did not pay, and exited through a rear fire door.

Officers located the man and woman outside the store and found the items, which were valued at $808.

Police also learned that the pair were associated with a vehicle in the parking lot. While speaking to a woman inside the vehicle, officers said they noticed items that were similar to the goods that were stolen.

The investigation also determined all three suspects had visited another Target location in Colma. Police said the items in the car were also stolen, and that the value was about $280.

The three suspects, identified as 32-year-old Andrea Appleton, 45-year-old John Gough and 39-year-old Kayla Kunze were all arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft. Gough faces an additional charge of drug possession after police said they found methamphetamine during a search.

All three suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.