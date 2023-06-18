3 people injured in Stockton shooting Saturday following large fight
STOCKTON -- Three people arrived at a hospital Saturday afternoon following a large fight that ended up in a shooting in Stockton, police said.
Police responded before 1 p.m. to the 1500 Block of East Eighth Street where the fight and shooting had occurred.
Police said two men and a woman had self-transported to a hospital but were deemed ok.
No suspect information has been released.
