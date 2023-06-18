Watch CBS News
Crime

3 people injured in Stockton shooting Saturday following large fight

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 6-18-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 6-18-23 11:15

STOCKTON -- Three people arrived at a hospital Saturday afternoon following a large fight that ended up in a shooting in Stockton, police said. 

Police responded before 1 p.m. to the 1500 Block of East Eighth Street where the fight and shooting had occurred. 

Police said two men and a woman had self-transported to a hospital but were deemed ok. 

No suspect information has been released. 

First published on June 18, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.