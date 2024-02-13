3 men, 1 woman dead after suspected overdoses at South Lake Tahoe home

4 dead after suspected overdoses at South Lake Tahoe home 4 dead after suspected overdoses at South Lake Tahoe home 00:24

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Four people have died after suspected overdoses at a South Lake Tahoe home on Monday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said, just after 9 a.m., officers and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a home along the 500 block of Roger Avenue for reports of an unresponsive person.

Officers said CPR was already being attempted before they showed up at the scene.

Medics soon pronounced two people at the scene dead. Two other people were also being given "advanced life saving measures," police said, but those two also died.

Police said multiple doses of Narcan, a drug used to counteract a suspected opioid overdose, were used by first responders.

Two other people were also inside the house at the time, police said. Both are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators suspect that the deaths were connected to substance abuse, but confirmation will come after a joint investigation by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, the Dorado District Attorney's Office, and South Lake Tahoe police.

Officials have identified the people who died as South Lake Tahoe residents Abraham Lemus, 32, Adam Joy, 35, Keely Pereira, 33, and Nevada resident Clifford Joy, 30.

Police also announced on Tuesday that a substance found at the scene has tested presumptively as fentanyl. Autopsies and toxicology reports are still pending, however, authorities noted.