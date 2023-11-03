3 teens arrested, guns and drugs seized in East Palo Alto shooting investigation

EAST PALO ALTO – Authorities on the Peninsula have arrested three teens and seized guns and drugs following an investigation into a shooting at an East Palo Alto home last month.

According to police, the teens are connected to a shooting into a home on the 2300 block of Cooley Avenue on October 13. The home was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police were able to obtain surveillance video of the shooting and identified three juvenile suspects.

On Thursday, East Palo Alto Police along with U.S. Marshals, the Atherton Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, served search warrants and arrested the suspects at their homes. The suspects, only identified as two 15-year-old males and a 16-year-old male, were taken into custody.

Their names were not released due to their age.

During a search of their homes, police also seized five firearms, several high-capacity magazines and ammunition, including a 60-round magazine for an AR-15 rifle. According to officers, the AR-15 and a Glock-style pistol were confirmed to be unserialized "ghost guns".

Guns and drugs seized following the arrests of three juveniles in connection with a shooting in East Palo Alto on October 13, 2023. East Palo Alto Police Department

Drugs were also seized, according to police, including 22 ounces of cocaine, MDMA pills and marijuana packaged for sale. More than $4,000 in cash was also taken into evidence.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact East Palo Alto Police by email or by sending an anonymous text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.