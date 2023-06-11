Watch CBS News
3 injured in vehicle accident during classic-car cruise Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – Three people were hurt in a vehicle accident during a classic-car cruise on Saturday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

The accident occurred at Fifth Street and E Street about 5:50 p.m. during Peggy Sue's Cruise through downtown Santa Rosa, the fire department said in a social media post.

The event is part of Peggy Sue's All American Car Show, which features pre-1976 American cars, hot rods, and custom cars, according to the organizers' website. 

The three people suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, the department said.

