3 injured in vehicle accident during classic-car cruise Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA – Three people were hurt in a vehicle accident during a classic-car cruise on Saturday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.
The accident occurred at Fifth Street and E Street about 5:50 p.m. during Peggy Sue's Cruise through downtown Santa Rosa, the fire department said in a social media post.
The event is part of Peggy Sue's All American Car Show, which features pre-1976 American cars, hot rods, and custom cars, according to the organizers' website.
The three people suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, the department said.
