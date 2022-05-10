Watch CBS News
3 hurt in Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo are investigating a series of shootings on Monday night that appear to have left three people with at least one gunshot wound each, a spokesperson from the department said.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:27 p.m. in the 200 block of Avian Drive.

No other information is available but police said more will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Detectives Division at (707) 648-4524.

