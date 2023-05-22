3 die in horrific early morning crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE -- Three people were killed early Monday morning in a horrific chain reaction crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale that shutdown lanes on the busy freeway.

CHP Sgt. Gil Ontiveras said 911 calls started coming in reporting a vehicle that had slammed into the center divider between the Fair Oaks and Lawrence Freeway exits at around 12:28 a.m.

Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered not only the vehicle into the divider, but 5-6 others that collided while trying to avoid the crash scene.

Ontiveras confirmed that three people had succumbed to their injuries. It was not known how many were injured in the crash.

All northbound and southbound lanes were shutdown. Ontiveras did not know when they would be reopened.

Developing story, will be updated