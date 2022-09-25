3 dead, 2 seriously injured in horrific I-80 collision near Davis

SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County.

(CBS)

The California Highway Patrol first responded to what appeared to be a head-on collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp outside of Davis.

Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a Hyundai sedan.

In the Infiniti, the 31-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger died, and two other passengers were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. The 30-year-old driver of the Hyundai also died because of the crash.

The incident closed several lanes on I-80 for a time Sunday morning. Information identifying the victims was not available Sunday morning, said the coroner's office.

It is unknown at this time where the Infiniti entered the freeway the wrong way, but CHP believes alcohol is a possible factor in this crash which remains under investigation.

Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact the CHP at our non-emergency line at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600, and relate that you have information for CHP-Solano and Officer Engle #22834 who is handling this investigation.