3 arrested in illegal San Jose casino bust on gambling, drug and gun charges

Police in San Jose on Monday announced the recent arrest of three suspects arrested in connection with an illegal casino operation who are now facing a variety of drug, weapon and other charges.

According to a release issued by the San Jose Police Department, the case against the three suspects who were arrested last week was developed during a months long investigation by the city's street crimes unit. Officers observed criminal activity at a residence in the 2800 block of Garden Avenue and developed evidence that the home was a front for an illegal gambling house. The home also allegedly served as a base for drug sales. Police officers identified the primary operators and obtained a search warrant at the residence early on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 30.

San Jose casino suspects (L-R) Thuy Pham, Xuan Nguyen and Vu Nguyen. San Jose Police Department

At approximately 6:30 a.m., officers executed the warrant, detaining approximately 34 individuals at the residence. Three suspects -- identified as 51-year-old Thuy Pham, 46-year-old Xuan Nguyen and 37-year-old Vu Nguyen, all San Jose residents -- were taken into custody in connection with the casino operation, according to authorities.

Police said Pham and Xuan Nguyen were located hiding in the crawlspace of the residence. There were also seven other individuals located at the residence during the bust were booked for a variety of outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Drugs, weapons and cash seized at San Jose illegal casino raid. San Jose Police Department

Authorities seized nine gambling machines, $2,075 in cash, multiple narcotics pipes, and approximately 44.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers additionally located a stolen handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic machine pistol. A second firearm, ammunition, and a loaded high-capacity magazine were also found at the residence.

The three principle suspects were arrested for multiple firearm-related charges, drug sales, conspiracy, maintaining and operating a drug house, and operating an illegal gambling establishment. All three were booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Brower #4559 of the San José Police Department's Street Crimes Unit at (408) 277-4166 or e-mail 4559@sanjoseca.gov.