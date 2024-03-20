3 arrested after over 80 dogs were removed from "unlivable conditions" in Ceres, police say

3 arrested after 86 dogs were removed from Ceres home 3 arrested after 86 dogs were removed from Ceres home 00:51

CERES - More than 80 dogs were removed from a Ceres home, two people were taken to the hospital and three others were arrested after police discovered "unlivable conditions" during a wellness check on Tuesday, the Ceres Police Department said.

It all started when police responded to the 1900 block of Hollister Street in Ceres on Tuesday after a caller requested a wellness check on a resident.

Officers contacted several people, including an elderly woman and a juvenile girl, living in "unlivable conditions." During the investigation, officers discovered about 86 dogs were also living inside the home, some under the floor and some in the walls.

Those dogs were taken to the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter for treatment.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and placed into Child Protective Services. The woman was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and services from Adult Protective Services.

Authorities said the oxygen level was at 16% because of the ammonia from all the urine.

Three people were arrested for child abuse, elder abuse and animal cruelty. They were identified as 43-year-old Lissette Stdenis, 43-year-old Seth Bedal and 22-year-old Freddy Vasquez.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed. Authorities believe there may be more dogs they haven't found yet.

Officers added the Stanislaus County Animal Services shelter is "well over capacity." They are urging people looking to adopt or foster an animal to contact the shelter.

The Ceres Code Enforcement and Modesto Fire Department were also helped with the incident.