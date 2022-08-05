3-alarm vegetation fire breaks out in Martinez; structures threatened

MARTINEZ -- A three-alarm vegetation fire was threatening structures on a hillside in Martinez Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Martinez brush fire CBS

The fire was first reported at 3:47 p.m. in the area of the 4100 block of Pacheco Boulevard, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said. The location is across from Las Juntas Elementary School and blocks from homes and businesses.

Two alarms were initially called, with a third alarm called due to the threat to structures. Con Fire asked BNSF Railway to shut down its track in the area just before 4 p.m. and crews were dispatched to protect structures in the area.

The fire was putting up a massive plume of smoke that could be seen for miles across the East Bay.

Assistance from Cal Fire, including air support and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department have been requested.

This is a breaking news story. Addition details will be provided as they are made available.