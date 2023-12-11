3-alarm fire in San Francisco's NoPa neighborhood damages multiple buildings; 2 hospitalized

San Francisco have knocked down a three-alarm fire in the city's north of Panhandle neighborhood early Monday morning that sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The fire started at the home on the 700 block of Masonic Avenue shortly before 3:25 a.m. when dispatch first received multiple calls about the incident, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.

3rd Alarm Fire on 700 block of Masonic. Multiple buildings evacuated with a partial floor collapse. 1 person rescued and transported to local area hospital. Masonic between Hayes and Fulton is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/atvTExY9Rt — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 11, 2023

A partial building collapse has already occurred, with one occupant rescued and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to firefighters. A second resident jumped from the burning home to safety and also had to be hospitalized with moderate injuries, authorities said.

Multiple buildings in the area were evacuated due to the fire. The fire has been contained, but fire crews remain on the scene investigating the cause.

The portion of Masonic Avenue between Hayes and Fulton streets is closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.