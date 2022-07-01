Crews control fire burning at commercial building in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- Crews in Vallejo have controlled a three-alarm fire burning at a commercial structure early Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

The Vallejo Firefighters Association Twitter account first posted about the commercial structure that was heavily involved at the intersection of Broadway and Sharon Street at around 5:48 p.m. A third alarm was called for the fire a short time later.

Vallejo commercial building fire. CBS

A subsequent tweet advised drivers to avoid the area of Broadway between Sereno and Tuolumne, and Sonoma between Yolano and Iffland.

This is a large commercial fire with heavy smoke in the area. Drivers avoid the area of Broadway between Sereno and Tuolumne, and Sonoma between Yolano and Iffland. #KCBSTraffic — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) July 1, 2022

Video from Chopper 5 over the scene earlier showed smoke rising from what appears to be a tow yard filled with cars. The fire was near a mobile home park and an Ace hardware.

There were reports the heavy black smoke being produced by the fire is slowing traffic on Interstate 80 and Highway 37.

Crews appeared to be getting an upper hand on the fire.