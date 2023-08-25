3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Sonoma County near The Geysers

A small earthquake shook a portion of the North Bay Friday morning.

The 3.9 magnitude quake struck in Sonoma County at 7:14 a.m. about four miles northwest of The Geysers and about 10 miles east of Cloverdale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at a depth of 2 kilometers, and data from the USGS indicated the shaking was felt in neighboring communities in Lake and Mendocino counties and as far south as Santa Rosa and Napa.

3.9 magnitude earthquake in Sonoma County, August 25, 2023. U.S. Geological Survey

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.