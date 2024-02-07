3.6 earthquake shakes Plumas County near Lake Almanor

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred near a Northern California lake early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 1:36 a.m., centered nearly two miles southwest of Canyondam, near Lake Almanor, and nearly 4 miles north-northwest of East Shore, according to the science bureau.

3.6 magnitude earthquake near Canyondam in Plumas County, Feb. 7, 2024. U.S. Geological Survey



The tremor had a depth of less than a mile, the USGS said.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quake.