Earthquakes

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.

3.5 earthquake near Hollister, January 19, 2023. USGS

The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 10:49 AM

