Earthquakes

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Sonoma, Lake Counties near The Geysers

/ CBS San Francisco

A small earthquake shook a portion of the North Bay Monday morning.

The 3.4 magnitude quake struck at 8:45 a.m. about 1.5 miles east-southeast of The Geysers and about 6.5 miles west of Middletown on the Sonoma and Lake County line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The Geysers 3.4 earthquake
3.4 magnitude earthquake near The Geysers on April 8, 2024. USGS/KPIX

Data from the USGS indicated the shaking was felt in parts of Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, and Kelseyville.

The area near The Geysers geothermal field experiences frequent smaller quakes on a regular basis. 

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 10:06 AM PDT

