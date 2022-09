PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

LIVERMORE -- A small earthquake shook the southeastern tip of Alameda County Wednesday morning.

The 3.4 magnitude quake hit at 10:02 a.m. about 15 miles south-southeast of Livermore and 14 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock area.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.