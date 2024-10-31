3.3 earthquake rattles Sonoma County near The Geysers

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Sonoma County Thursday morning in a region frequented by quakes, according to the United States Geological Survey.

3.3 earthquake near The Geysers, Sonoma County, October 31, 2024. USGS/KPIX

Data from the USGS indicated the quake struck at 10:17 a.m. Its epicenter about two miles north-northwest of The Geysers, an unincorporated area in northern Sonoma County.

The Geysers is the site of a geothermal field in a tectonically active region of Northern California. Along with the major seismic hazards in the region nearby regional faults such as the San Andreas and Healdsburg-Rodgers Creek faults, the process of withdrawing the natural steam to produce electric power also causes small quakes, according to the USGS.

There were no reports of damages. PG&E said no power outages were reported.